University Commons sells for $2.65M

GREELEY — University Commons, a 34-unit apartment building near the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, sold this month for $2.65 million, Weld County public records show.

The two-story, roughly 13,000-square-foot building at 1314 Ninth St., was built in 1963.

The buyers are listed as Devon, Kristi, John and Linda Measner of Milliken. The seller,1314 9th St. LLC, bought the property earlier this year for $2.7 million in a deal that dovetailed with that company’s $6.6-million purchase of University Tower Apartments at 609 Eighth Ave.

University Tower was also sold earlier this year for less than the company paid for it. Unified Investments LLC, led by Ben Fetherston, bought the 10-story building in October for $4.97 million.

Fetherston told BizWest at the time of the purchase that he planned a comprehensive renovation of University Towers. It is unclear whether the new owners of University Commons are planning a similar overhaul.