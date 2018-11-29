Boulder Shake Shack plans 2019 open

BOULDER — The new Shake Shack restaurant location coming to Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street mall is expected to open next year, a company official has confirmed.

While she did not provide specifics on a targeted grand-opening date, Shake Shake brand communications manager Meg Castranova said the popular fast casual burger joint “will be opening sometime in 2019.”

The Boulder location is planned for 1680 29th St., the former site of the Cantina Laredo restaurant, which closed in April. Plans filed with city’s planning department show Shake Shake intends to demolish the roughly 6,000-square-foot Cantina Laredo building.

The new restaurant will “be roughly 3,500 square feet and will feature a large outdoor patio,” Castanova said in an email.

“In keeping with Shake Shack’s commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Boulder Shack will be constructed with recycled and sustainable materials,” she said. “Booths will be made from lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and table tops will be made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.”

Shake Shack launched in New York and has expanded across the country in the past 15 years. There are nearly 200 Shake Shack locations in 26 states.

Colorado locations in Denver and Highlands Ranch opened earlier this year, and a third restaurant is expected to open in 2019 at Denver International Airport.