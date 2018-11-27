Shake Shack plans new Boulder restaurant location

BOULDER — Boulder is poised to become the home of the first Colorado Shake Shack location outside of metro Denver, according to city planning documents recently filed by the popular restaurant chain.

Shake Shack — a fast casual concept with a menu focused on hamburgers, fries and, of course, shakes — launched in New

York in 2003 and has rapidly expanded to more than 100 locations around the country.

Colorado locations in Denver and Highlands Ranch opened earlier this year, and a third restaurant is expected to open in 2019 at Denver International Airport.

The Boulder location is planned for 1680 29th St., the former site of the Cantina Laredo restaurant, which closed in April.

If the project described in planning documents comes to fruition, the roughly 6,000-square-foot Cantina Laredo building would be demolished to make room for a new 3,525-square-foot Shake Shack.

“The Shake Shack building and site design will help modernize the (Twenty Ninth Street mall) center, as other new tenant remodels have done,” according to a development summary submitted to the city. “The Shake Shack project will show that Twenty Ninth Street can evolve from its 2004 approval, while new redevelopment of tenant spaces keep consistent with the approved design concepts, materials and colors.”

A city document dated Nov. 20 indicates the city of Boulder Planning and Development Services Center has received Shake Shack’s development review application.

But Shake Shake “has not yet targeted a completion/opening date since (the project’s) overall timing will be significantly affected by the city’s review process and timing,” according to planning documents.

Company representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.