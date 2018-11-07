Silicon Flatirons to search for new director as Weiser becomes AG

BOULDER — Silicon Flatirons has announced it will start the search for a new executive director in January; its founder and current executive director Phil Weiser was elected to be the state’s attorney general.

Weiser led the group, which promotes technology and innovation in Colorado, for 19 years. Silicon Flatirons’ mission has been to support entrepreneurs, elevate policy discussions and prepare students for careers in technology policy and entrepreneurship. Weiser plans to continue his relationship with the University of Colorado law school as an adjunct professor and to continue his support of the Silicon Flatirons team.

“Founding and building Silicon Flatirons remains one of the most meaningful and important things I’ve done in my professional life,” Weiser said in a prepared statement. “I am confident that the center will continue to thrive after my departure as executive director due to our fantastic team and the culture we have built together. I look forward to staying engaged, although in a different role, and supporting the new executive director.”

Colorado Law Dean Jim Anaya will lead the search committee to find a new director for Silicon Flatirons. The search will begin in January, when Weiser is sworn in.

“Phil has committed incalculable energy into creating and building Silicon Flatirons, an important center here at Colorado Law,” Anaya said in a prepared statement. “His legacy of encouraging vigorous technology policy debate and supporting the success of both students and entrepreneurs in our community will live on in the center. We appreciate all that he has done for Colorado Law and our students and congratulate him on his new position.”