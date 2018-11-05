Boulder, Fort Collins music venues make ‘most underrated’ list

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Boulder and Fort Collins are each home to one of the country’s most underrated music venues, according to a new ranking by Rave Reviews.
The site, which ranks and reviews a variety of products and services, determined that Boulder’s Laughing Goat Coffee House and Fort Collins’ Magic Rat Live Music are among the nation’s 30 best under-the-radar places for live music.
“Going to massive venues and wading among a thousand other people can be fun, but nothing beats stumbling into a dark and foreboding bar that turns out to have some of the best live music you have heard,” Rave Reviews managing editor Hillary Miller said in a prepared statement.
Boulder “has long had a vibrant music scene,” according to the site. “And Laughing Goat Coffee House’s downtown location is a well-known Boulder venue for singer-songwriters, as well as audiences that appreciate a good listening room.
Rave Reviews calls Fort Collins the music capital of Northern Colorado and says Magic Rat “offers great music on a weekly basis, from big-name artists to local late-night jam sessions.”
Denver’s Globe Hall was the other Colorado location included on Rave Review’s list.
