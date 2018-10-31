This year’s options: It’s not too late to get a 2018-19 Colorado season ski pass

Ski season in Colorado is underway, but don’t panic if you haven’t purchased a season pass yet; it’s not too late.

“The biggest discounts on season passes are at the end of the current [ski] season for the next season and that early summer period and then, depending on the pass, typically they do increase in price as you get closer to the season,” said Chris Linsmayer, public affairs director at Colorado Ski Industry USA, a trade association representing 23 Colorado ski resorts. “But, especially through the beginning part of the ski season, season passes will definitely still be on sale.”

From multi-mountain passes to discount cards, not only is it not too late to purchase a 2018-19 season ski pass, but there are plenty of options to choose from. When deciding which is right for you, Linsmayer recommended determining where and how much you want to ski or snowboard before looking at the options.

Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass is new for the 2018-19 ski season and takes over where the Rocky Mountain Super Pass left off, adding more options; there are 14 Alterra Mountain Co. ski resorts in the United States and Canada on the Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass.

Resorts: Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, Steamboat and Winter Park (amount of access to each resort varies based on pass level). The Ikon Pass also includes access to out-of-state resorts.

Price: Starts at $749 for adults (Ikon Base Pass); discounted price options available for teens, children, college students and U.S. military members.

Epic Pass

The Epic Pass, Vail Resorts’ signature multi-mountain season pass, is celebrating its 10th year in the 2018-19 ski season. The standard pass offers unlimited, unrestricted access to 19 resorts plus additional access to 46 more, including 20 new mountains for the 2018-19 season. The pass includes access to resorts throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.

Resorts: Arapahoe Basin, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Keystone, Vail and Telluride (amount of access to each resort varies based on pass level). The Epic Pass also includes access to out-of-state resorts.

Price: Starts at $709 for adults (Epic Local Pass); discounted pass options available for teens, children, college students, U.S. Military members and seniors.

Mountain Collective

Resorts: The Mountain Collective includes two days at 16 resorts, including Aspen Snowmass and other out-of-state resorts.

Price: $469 for adults; discounted price available for children under the age of 12.

Power Pass

Resorts: The Power Pass includes unlimited days at Purgatory and Hesperus, plus three days at each of their partner resorts, including Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, Loveland Ski Area, Monarch Mountain, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Ski Cooper and Sunlight Mountain Resort.

Price: $749 for adults; discounted price options available for young adults, teens, children and seniors.

Gems Card

The Gems Card, sold by Colorado Ski Country USA, offers adult skiers and snowboarders discounts on lift tickets at 11 Colorado Gems Resorts.

“[The Gems Card] is a discount card … you can use it twice at 11 Gems Resorts, which are traditionally the more off-the-beaten-path ski experiences and you can get either a buy-one-get-one-free ticket or 30 percent off an adult lift ticket, said Linsmayer.”

Resorts: Arapahoe Basin, Echo Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, Granby Ranch, Hesperus, Kendall Mountain Ski Area, Loveland Ski Area, Monarch Mountain, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Ski Cooper and Sunlight Mountain Resort (two days of discounted skiing available at each resort).

Price: $25

Single mountain passes

While multi-mountain passes have gained popularity over the past decade, skiers and snowboarders who are loyal to one resort in particular aren’t left without options for exploring other mountains.

“Many of our season passes offer additional partner days at other resorts,” said Linsmayer. “So, even if you were to get an individual, let’s say for example, Loveland season pass, they partner with other resorts to offer three days of skiing at however many partner resorts they have … places like Monarch and Loveland are part of what’s called the Powder Alliance, which offers the additional days at other places across the country and, many times, internationally too.”