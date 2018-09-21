Game On! receives Rings of Gold award from U.S. Olympic Committee

BOULDER — Game On! Sports 4 Girls, a Chicago-based program that expanded to Boulder several years ago, today will receive a 2018 Rings of Gold award from the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The award recognizes Game On! for its dedication to “helping children develop their Olympic or Paralympic dreams and reach their highest athletic and personal potential,” according to a press release. Game On! Is also being recognized for “teaching America’s youth valuable life skills and making a positive impact” in the communities served.

Game On!’s founder and owner Barb Lazarus will receive the award at an awards gala at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Attendees will include 250 to 275 of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement, including Olympic and Paralympic alumni, USOC/National Governing Body leadership and staff and more.

“This honor is the highest testament to the team of women who stand behind Game On! — a team that works tirelessly to harness the power of sports to help every Game On! Girl to believe in, respect and achieve the Game On! pledge, which reads, ‘I strive to be GirlStrong — strong in body, strong in mind and strong in team. Game On!,’” Lazarus said. “On behalf of our team we thank our nominator Carol Brown and the USOC for recognizing our spirit and impact.”

1976 Olympic bronze medalist for rowing Carol Brown nominated Game On! for the award. “Game On! Sports 4 Girls and founder Barb Lazarus create such a positive sports and life experience for all their campers! I love working with their programs,” Brown said.

In 2013, Lazarus was recognized as a Toyota Everyday Hero and presented with a $10,000 check on top of the award itself.

Since 2007, Game On! Sports 4 Girls has worked with girls, grades Pre K-8th, to encourage a lifelong commitment to a healthy lifestyle that includes sports and fitness in Colorado, Illinois and Ohio. Through summer camps and school-year events and programs, Game On! Strives to build girls’ confidence and teaching each one skills and values crucial to their growth as an athlete and a person.