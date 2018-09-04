The Benefits of Continuum of Care Communities

When searching for “the right fit” for a senior living community for yourself or a loved one, many factors compete for your attention: location, pricing, amenities, floor plans, staff-turn-over, transportation schedules, etc. It’s difficult to know what to focus on.

One factor that many families find themselves leaning towards is a community that offers a “continuum of care.” This means that if your mom moves into an Independent Living apartment, but eventually needs more hands-on assistance with the activities of daily living (ADLs), she can simply move into another area of the community to receive Assisted Living care. Some communities also offer additional levels of care that include Secure Memory or Long-term Skilled Nursing care. These internal transitions are often much easier on the senior than a big move to another building.

