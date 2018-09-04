Home » Industry News » Banking & Finance

Boulder Ventures looks to raise $60M

By Jensen Werley — 

BOULDER — Boulder Ventures is raising $60 million in capital.

The Boulder-based venture-capital fund has yet to start raising the funds, but filed a Form D announcing its plans with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 30. A representative for the company did not return BizWest’s requests for more information.

Boulder Ventures has made investments into several local companies across segments such as IT services, life sciences, storage & communications and other sectors. Portfolio companies include Array Biopharma, miRagen and Rally Software, among others.

 


 



