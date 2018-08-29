Sunrise Strategic Partners makes 10th investment

BOULDER — A Boulder-based accelerator of emerging brands has invested in a California ice cream company.

Sunrise Strategic Partners, co-founded by Steve Hughes and Trilantic North America, has invested in Coolhaus, based in Los Angeles. This is the 10th investment for Sunrise since it launched in 2016. Sunrise did not disclose the amount of the investment but said that it falls within its typical investment range of $10 million to $25 million.

Coolhaus is a women-led company that produces a premium, dense ice cream. It launched with ice-cream trucks and has since expanded into grocery-store distribution at more than 6,000 stores.

“Coolhaus has seen strong growth and impressive brand loyalty since launching in 2009. We’re a brand that stays true to who we are, creating high quality ice cream in inventive flavors that appeal to a younger generation,” said Natasha Case, CEO and founder of Coolhaus. “I’m looking forward to leveraging the Sunrise team’s expertise as we continue to expand.”

“Natasha’s story of starting Coolhaus is one of the most creative entrepreneurial feats I have encountered in my career,” Hughes said. “Her passion has created a unique and impressive brand that brings innovative flavors and formats to the ice cream category and is celebrated by loyal consumers across the country. Sunrise is proud to partner with a women-led business, and we are excited to work with Natasha and her team to continue growing the Coolhaus business in the years ahead.”

The investment from Sunrise will allow Coolhaus to further expand grocery distribution, make additional marketing and sales investments, and launch new innovation.