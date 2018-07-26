AlsoEnergy acquires Draker, merges with skytron

BOULDER — Renewable-energy software company AlsoEnergy Inc. has agreed to merge with a German solar software and hardware company and has completed its acquisition of a Burlington, Vermont-based solar-monitoring firm.

Boulder-based AlsoEnergy agreed to merge with skytron energy Gmbh, one of Europe’s leading solar software and hardware companies. The combination will position AlsoEnergy as a global player in renewable-energy monitoring, controls and asset-management solutions.

The company simultaneously announced its acquisition of Draker Corp., a pioneer in the solar-monitoring industry.

The combined companies will align their business operations to offer a global footprint with leading software, hardware, and control solutions for solar, wind and storage assets, the company said.

“The merger of AlsoEnergy and skytron enables us to provide our customers and the marketplace with the industry’s most complete platform for the management of renewable energy assets,” Bob Schaefer, CEO of AlsoEnergy, said in a prepared statement. “With skytron’s proven utility-scale technologies and AlsoEnergy’s strong commercial, industrial and utility presence, we can now offer our customers complete coverage for all types of assets.”

“We believe this transaction will provide what our customers have been asking for,” said Francisco Baraona, managing director of skytron energy. “Our combined solutions create a global software platform across all asset classes that is supported by proven hardware and control technologies and delivered with consistent sales, support and service across all geographies.”

Schaefer said of the Draker acquisition, “This strategic investment strengthens our global portfolio of best-in-class PV and storage performance management services for the C&I and utility scale segments. Together, AlsoEnergy, skytron and Draker look forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading products, sales, support, and services to our customers.”