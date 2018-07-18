Retail CBD store to open in Fort Collins Saturday

FORT COLLINS — A Fort Collins retail cannabidiol company will have its grand opening Saturday.

The company, Joy Organics, will sell organically grown, full-spectrum CBD with zero THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. The open house will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 119 West Oak St.

Joy Organics’ namesake is Joy Smith, a CBD entrepreneur as well as a mother of four and grandmother of six. Smith will run the store with her two daughters, Danielle and Hannah.

“We got involved in this business because of my own situation,” Smith said in a press release. “I was having a hard time sleeping. I’d go to sleep fine, but I would wake up a few hours later. And I’d be up for three hours sometimes — which makes it really hard to function the next day.“

She also had a shoulder injury that wasn’t responding to traditional pain remedies.

“I started using the products for sleep initially,” she said. “And the first night I used the CBD oil, I slept through the night, which for me felt miraculous. And I started using CBD oil on my shoulder and found relief from the pain. I could put that salve on and I would feel relief for about six hours.“

Smith partnered with a large grower, manufacturer and distributor of CBD products to produce the Joy Organics labeled product, which will have no THC.

Joy Organics will also sell cannabis/hemp oil candles, essential oil from the cannabis plant, cookie dough for recovery, spices, hemp journals, art paper, sketch paper and more.