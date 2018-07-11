Hiltons on Canyon recognized as Dual-Brand of the Year

BOULDER — Hiltons on Canyon — the Embassy Suites by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn — that opened last fall near the corner of 28th Street and Canyon Boulevard in Boulder, has been named the Dual-Brand of the Year in the 2017 Hilton North American Development Awards.

The hotels feature more than 1,500 original art pieces by Colorado artists and a rooftop heated saline-based pool where free yoga classes are being offered this summer.

The project was developed by Denver-based Sage Hospitality and NAI Shames Makovsky. They were designed by Johnson Nathan Strohe, a Denver-based architecture and interior-design firm.

The Hiltons on Canyon has two five-story building,s with a combined 376 guest rooms, 8,435 square feet of meeting and event space, and two fitness centers.

Hilton’s Development Awards recognizes the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton developers who are committed to quality projects, meet or exceed brand standards and have an impact on the local community. Winners are selected by the Hilton development team.