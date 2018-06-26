Colorado Supreme Court rules against Coors in water case

DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court rules against Coors Brewing Company on Monday, with a ruling saying the company must first obtain a new water right in order to lease or reuse water to other businesses once the water leaves its manufacturing plant in Golden.

Coos had appealed a court decision that said any water not used by Coors in its augmentation plans must be returned to Clear Creek, according to the Denver Post. The company wanted to reuse the water after it left its treatment plant and lease the water rights for that water to other companies.

The water reuse plan was opposed by competing Clear Creek water users, including several cities: Arvada, Centennial, Denver, Golden, among others. Several companies also opposed the plan.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Coors could not circumvent the requirement to obtain a new water right by changing its augmentation plans in order to reuse the water.