FoCo watch startup closes on $500,000 investment

FORT COLLINS — Vortic Watch Co. closed on $500,000 in investment from Rockies Venture Club and two Techstars co-founders.

It’s the second round of investment for Vortic, which makes wristwatches from refurbished antique pocket watches, and includes investment from David Brown and David Cohen, both co-founders of Techstars. Vortic gained the attention of Brown and Cohen at Fort Collins Startup Week earlier this year, when it won a pitch competition during the event.

“Every watch we handcraft has a story, and we have repeatedly seen that there is growing market demand for handcrafted analog timepieces in our digital world,” said Vortic co-founder and CEO R.T. Custer in a prepared statement. “Thanks to these investments, we have developed some exciting product lines and affinity partnerships that will bring Vortic watches to retail stores around the country.”

Since being founded in 2013 by Custer and Tyler Wolfe, Vortic has been refurbishing American-made pocket watches using 3D printing metal to turn them into bespoke wristwatches. In 2017 Vortic sold 400 watches and is on track to sell 700 in 2018.