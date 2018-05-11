Inman names Group RE a finalist for national award

FORT COLLINS — The Group Real Estate Inc. is a finalist for the 2018 Inman News Innovator Awards, recognizing the most innovative companies in the real estate industry.

The list of nominees, which were selected independently by Inman, includes some of the most well-known and respected real estate-related companies in the U.S. — such as Compass, Houzz, Redfin and Zillow.

Inman News, a real estate website and media news service company, provides real estate news and information for industry professionals and consumers.

According to Inman, The Group has been recognized for an industry-leading sales approach that is “compressing the length of the transaction and making the entire process simpler and friendlier.”

“The nomination recognizes the years of hard work we have put in to make real estate transactions faster and more efficient for our clients,” said Group president Brandon Wells. “It’s gratifying for all of us at The Group to be mentioned with some of the best brands in the industry.”

The 2018 Inman Innovator winners will be announced at Inman Connect in San Francisco in July.

The entire list of nominees is available here: www.inman.com/2018inmaninnovatorawards/#company