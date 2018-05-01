Newly renovated and rebranded Museum of Boulder to host grand opening

BOULDER — The Museum of Boulder, formerly the Boulder History Museum, is opening its doors after renovations on May 19.

The museum is located in a former Masonic Lodge at 2205 Broadway. It will include three new exhibitions and has 75 percent more gallery space.

The museum is dedicated to Boulder’s past, present and future. The experience of going through the museum is meant to be participatory, with groundbreaking technologies.

The renovation and expansion is the largest in the historically-landmarked building’s history, done through an ongoing capital campaign of $11.3 million with $1.9 million to raise.

The new exhibitions are Da Vinci Machines; Sportsology, where kids of all ages can test their agility and strength; and Discover NASA, created by the Boulder Space Science Institute.

The museum will also include the Google Garage, where visitors can tinker with new technology and tools. A Children’s Museum space is slated for 2019. The Boulder Experience, an exhibit dedicated to Boulder’s history and present, will open in November.

To celebrate the grand opening on May 19, there will be a block party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with music, kids activities and community art. The official ribbon cutting will be at 2 p.m. The building will have free exhibit access until 5 p.m. that day.