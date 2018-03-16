Pikes Peak Cog Railway’s future in doubt

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Pikes Peak Cog Railway, a tourist attraction near Colorado Springs, won’t reopen this spring as its owner studies it fate.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that The Broadmoor hotel, the 100-year-old rail line’s owner, said it is considering all options, from rebuilding the railroad to shutting it down.

The railway, whose system of cog wheels mesh with a special center “rack” rail that allows the train to climb much steeper grades than traditional trains, has operated safely since it opened in 1891.

The Gazette’s report said hotel officials have determined the railroad – including its aging infrastructure and equipment – “has run its useful life.”