Longmont EDP announces finalists for Cornerstone Awards  

LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership has announced the finalists for its annual Cornerstone Awards.

Winners will be revealed at a luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 28, as part of its 2018 Advance Longmont Economic Development Summit.

Longmont EDP will award four Cornerstone Awards to businesses in Longmont in recognition of their contributions in 2017 to the economic health of the community.

“The nominees for this year’s Cornerstone Awards show that companies in every sector of the business community are making significant contributions to our economy through job creation, innovation and capital investment,” said Jessica Erickson, president of the Longmont EDP.

Finalists for the awards are:

Primary Job Creator – BC Services Inc., Continental Control Systems LLC, Malvern Panalytical BV and Wiland Inc.

Project of the Year – Avista Pharma Solutions Inc., Front Range Orthopedics LLC, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and The Wild Game.

Rising Star Award – Goddess Garden LLC, Machining Express LLC, Mobile Canning LLC and Redstone Aerospace Corp.

Startup Award – Inhabitech LLC, Longmont Observer, My Web Dev Girl Ltd. and Scribworks Ltd.

The nominees and award winners in some of the categories were selected by a committee of Advance Longmont partner organizations that included the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Development Center, TinkerMill, Startup Longmont and Longmont Downtown Development Authority.

Longmont EDP also will present the 2018 Tom Brock Award. Brock was an economic-development pioneer and leader in the Longmont community. The award in his name is presented annually to a local businessperson who fosters the cause of economic development in Longmont.

The luncheon, sponsored by UCHealth’s Longs Peak Hospital, and the summit will be held at The Plaza Convention Center, 1850 Industrial Circle, Longmont. The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the summit will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The summit will feature a year-in-review presentation by Erickson; a panel discussion featuring representatives of each of Longmont’s four targeted industries, providing a review of recent developments and successes of each sector; a regional economic forecast by Patty Silverstein of Development Research Partners and resident economist for the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.; breakout sessions aligned with the Advance Longmont strategic areas, including education and workforce development, real estate and infrastructure, and business climate; and networking with business and civic leaders from across the Metro Denver, Boulder County and Northern Colorado regions.

Information and registration for both the summit and luncheon can be found at http://longmontedp.org/events/advance-longmont-economic-development-summit/.