Warby Parker to open two Denver eyeware stores

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Warby Parker, which opened its first Colorado store on Boulder’s Pearl Street in July, has leased space for two stores in Denver.

BusinessDen reports that the New York-based eyeware store will open stores in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center and in the Dairy Block redevelopment at 1805 Blake St. In Cherry Creek, the company will occupy a space that formerly housed Capital Teas.

Warby Parker sells prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses starting at $95.

Warby Parker’s Boulder store is located at 1949 Pearl St.



 

