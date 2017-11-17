N.Y.-based firm plans flex buildings in Creekside Business Park

LONGMONT — A New York-based development company has submitted plans to the city of Longmont to construct two office/warehouse buildings and a PODs regional facility in the Creekside Business Park in the southeast part of the city.

LMO Creekside District LLC, registered to Gary Krupnick, president of WestRac Contracting Corp. in Hauppauge, N.Y., has the vacant land at 2005 and 2025 Pike Road under contract to purchase from WGG Longmont Development LLC, registered to John H. Birkeland, Charles P. Woods, Michael J. Gregoire and Robert C. Goltermann, all of Denver, according to public records.

LMO elected to submit an application prior to owning the property because it wants to begin construction as soon as the site plan is approved, according to documents filed with the planning department.

LMO wants to build two attached office/warehouse two-story buildings. One would be 23,500 square feet — 17,500 square feet of warehouse space and 6,000 square feet of office — and the other would be 18,930 square feet — 12,930 square feet of first-floor warehouse space and 6,000 square feet of first and second-floor office space. Both buildings will be 35 feet tall.

Both buildings feature loading and unloading docks at the rear. The exterior architecture is designed to incorporate local stone, rough-sawn heavy timber, rustic metal paneling and architectural glass. Two illuminated timber and metal roofed canopies will mark the building entrances.

As is required by the city of Longmont, 20 percent of the site will be open space.

The PODS facility would include a 45-foot tall industrial/office space building with a footprint of 106,300 square feet and 128,100 square feet of floor area space. Within the building, there would be 23,075 square feet of Class A office space on the north end facing Pike Road. The rest of the square footage would be used to store the portable storage units.

Tetra Tech, an engineering consultant firm in Boulder, is shepherding the plans through the planning process on behalf of LMO.