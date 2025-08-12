Arts & Entertainment  August 12, 2025

Video streamer Gaia boosts sales, trims loss

gaia
Gaia Inc.’s headquarters in Louisville. Christopher Wood/BizWest
Streaming video provider Gaia improved both its bottom and top lines in the second quarter.

