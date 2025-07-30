Boulder County gives $1.6M in tax dollars for wildfire mitigation

BOULDER — Officials are conducting wildfire-mitigation initiatives — including tree-cutting and animal-grazing projects — after receiving $1.6 million in grant funding from the Boulder County commissioners, aimed at reducing wildfire fuels around the county.

Local fire districts, governments and community groups receive funds from the Strategic Fuels Mitigation Grant program, according to a press release. Partner agencies also are contributing more than $2.1 million.

The commissioners approved six grant recipients for funding in this latest round of spring funding:

Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District.

Boulder Watershed Collective (2 projects).

City of Boulder, Open Space and Mountain Parks.

City of Longmont.

Four Mile Fire Protection District.

Sunshine Fire Protection District.

Boulder Valley Conservation District workers did the Ski Road Forest Restoration Project near Allenspark in 2024, which was funded in part by a Boulder County Strategic Fuels Mitigation Grant. These two photos show before and after views of the area. Courtesy Boulder County.

Close to $5.8 million in county tax dollars has gone to wildfire-mitigation projects since the program launched in November 2023. Voters approved the Wildfire Mitigation Tax in November 2022, a 0.1% county sales and use tax.

In addition to the tax money, other government grants, homeowner associations and private landowners have put in more than $7.8 million in additional funding for the projects, the release said.

Wildfire risk is one of the most urgent challenges that Boulder County residents face, Commissioner Ashley Stotzmann said in the press release.

“Through the Strategic Fuels Mitigation Grant program, we’re not only accelerating critical on-the-ground work — we’re also strengthening partnerships with local fire districts, landowners, and nonprofits who are essential to this effort,” Stotzmann said.

