Woodward wraps acquisition of Safran biz unit

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD), a Fort Collins company that designs, manufactures and services energy-conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets, has completed its acquisition of Safran S.A.’s North American electromechanical actuation business.

The deal, inked late last year, “includes intellectual property, operations assets, talent, and long-term customer agreements for Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation (HSTA) systems” used in Airbus A350 airplanes, Woodward said in a news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This acquisition expands our electromechanical actuation portfolio and is an important element of our Aerospace growth strategy. We are excited to welcome our new team members,” Woodward CEO Chip Blankenship said in the release. “We continue to focus our investments on products that have potential to create the most value for our customers and shareholders. The A350 HSTA and the other added technologies fit very well into our electromechanical and electronic controls capabilities and enhance our pedigree with primary flight controls on commercial and business aircraft.”

