Westminster’s Loenbro continues acquisition spree

WESTMINSTER — Industrial services provider Loenbro LLC recently acquired the Weifield Group, a Centennial-based electrical services provider.

The addition comes on the heels of a January acquisition by Loenbro of Arizona’s Industrial LLC and the April purchase of Stewart Electric, a Nevada-based electrical services provider that serves data-center clients.

The Weifield acquisition “marks a significant milestone in Loenbro’s strategy to expand its electrical service capabilities, broaden its geographic footprint, and enhance its ability to serve customers in mission-critical infrastructure markets,” the company said in a news release.

Weifield has operations in the Mountain West, Texas and Tennessee.

“We are excited to welcome the Weifield team to the Loenbro family. Weifield is a best-in-class electrical services provider with deep expertise in complex, mission-critical and industrial environments, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality work,” Loenbro CEO Daniel Cowan said in the release. “The company has an outstanding leadership team and a values-driven culture that aligns closely with ours. Together, we are well-positioned to expand our integrated offering, pursue larger-scale opportunities, and continue investing in our people and capabilities.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

