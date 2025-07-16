Sector Law combines with Schauble Law Group

BOULDER — Sector Law, a Boulder-based law firm focusing on the nonprofit sector, has merged with Denver-based Schauble Law Group.

The combined firm will operate under the name Sector Law, “expanding its reach and capacity to serve charitable organizations, foundations, and mission-aligned enterprises with comprehensive legal counsel tailored to their evolving needs,” according to a press release.

“This isn’t just a merger, it’s a natural extension of years of mutual respect, aligned values, and a shared belief that exceptional legal support should be a catalyst for good,” Karen Schauble, founder of Schauble Law Group, said in a prepared statement.

Schauble Law Group (formerly Leaffer Law Group) provides legal services to nonprofit organizations and foundations. Sector Law was co-founded by Erik Estrada and Joshua Deal.

“With this merger, Sector Law expands its practice areas and strengthens its ability to pursue our shared mission with broader reach, deeper impact, and enduring resilience,” Deal said.

The newly expanded team also welcomes Jennifer Shook, a tax attorney, and Danny Hernández, the firm’s administrator and legal assistant.

“This merger enables us to scale our impact, grow our bench strength, and deliver even more thoughtful, strategic guidance to clients who are solving some of society’s most pressing challenges. Sector Law now stands as a leading law firm exclusively focused on the nonprofit and philanthropic sector, combining deep knowledge, collaborative spirit, and a resolute belief in the power of mission-driven work,“ Estrada said.

