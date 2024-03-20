Ireland Stapleton adds new associate

DENVER — Ireland Stapleton, a Denver-based law firm that recently opened a Fort Collins office, has added attorney India Kidd-Aaron as an associate.

“The Firm is delighted to welcome India. Her experience in litigation and securities work helps round out our litigation team and will be an enormous benefit to our clients. We are excited watch her career and experience grow with the firm.” Managing Director Erica Tarpey said in a written statement.

Prior to joining Ireland Stapleton, Kidd-Aaron enforced Colorado securities laws as an assistant attorney general at the Colorado Attorney General’s office.

Ireland Stapleton in February opened an office at 215 Mathews St., Suite 310.