Ireland Stapleton opens Fort Collins office, adds director

FORT COLLINS — Ireland Stapleton, a full-service law firm based in Denver, has opened an office in Fort Collins. The office is the firm’s third, with another location in Grand Junction.

The Fort Collins office is led by attorney Tracy Oldemeyer.

“Ireland Stapleton is thrilled to be growing and expanding,” Managing Director Erica Tarpey said in a written statement. “We have a strong client base in Northern Colorado, and this new office location will help us develop those relationships and continue to tackle challenging legal issues throughout the state and region.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Ways to thank a caregiver If you have a caregiver or know someone who has been serving as a primary caregiver, March 3rd is the day to reach out and show them how much they are valued!

Oldemeyer has practiced law in Northern Colorado since 2004 and joined Ireland Stapleton in 2023. She brings almost three decades of experience in general civil litigation, complex commercial litigation, insurance coverage, arbitration, and corporate and nonprofit governance. She also focuses on matters impacting 9-1-1, public safety, and telecommunications at the local, state, and federal levels, including legislation, regulation, and rulemakings.

She is a past board chair of United Way of Larimer County.

“As a full-service law firm with a physical presence in Northern Colorado, Ireland Stapleton will strengthen its established roots in Colorado and better position itself to meet all the legal needs in this growing community,” Oldemeyer said. “Ireland Stapleton is once again showing the Firm’s commitment to providing excellent legal service throughout the state, and I am excited to be a part of this expansion.”

The Fort Collins office is located at 215 Mathews St., Suite 310.

Ireland Stapleton also announced that attorney Brian Huebsch has joined the firm as a director.

Huebsch represents clients in disputes with federal, state and local taxing authorities.

“Brian is a recognized tax expert, and we are thrilled he will continue his 20-year practice of representing clients in all manner of disputes. Having Brian here is a significant benefit to our clients and his experience perfectly aligns with the Firm’s strategic plans,” Tarpey said.

Prior to joining Ireland Stapleton, Huebsch served as a partner for Denver-based Anderson & Jahde PC.