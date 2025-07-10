Music festival to benefit hunger fighters

LONGMONT — A music festival to be held Saturday in Longmont will bring together music, food and community action to fight hunger.

The Roots & Rhythm Music Festival, to be held from noon to 9 p.m. in The Garden at Left Hand Brewing, 1245 Boston Ave., will be hosted by Community Food Share and feature a full lineup of local bands, family-friendly activities, food trucks and craft beer. The music will include bluegrass, alt-country, funk, Latin, country rock and covers.

With more than 30,000 meals provided daily across Boulder and Broomfield counties, enough to feed a sold-out crowd at Red Rocks Amphitheater three full meals, Community Food Share and its partners serve thousands of neighbors in need. The festival is designed to raise awareness and support through the uniting power of music.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Featured performers will include Hazel Miller & The Collective, Chimbangle, Ghosts of Caroline, Mackenzie Rae & Buckshot Moon, Mike Chiasson and Thumpin’.

Supporting sponsors are CommonSpirit Longmont United Hospital, Wana Brands Foundation, FirstBank, The Jeffrey D. Morgan family, Alpine Bank, Corwin Toyota Boulder, Elevations Credit Union and First Range Management. Community partners are Left Hand Brewing, Longmont Dairy and Pepsi.

Since 1981, Community Food Share has provided access to nutritious food for families, older adults and individuals experiencing food insecurity. Its network of 42 partner agencies include Broomfield FISH, EFAA, OUR Center, Sister Carmen Community Center and the Round Pantry, as well as onsite and mobile pantries.

on Facebook on LinkedIn