Weather Channel greenlights show featuring Longmont’s Reliable Towing

A screenshot from Rocky Mountain Wreckers. Courtesy Thunderbird Entertainment’s Great Pacific Media

LONGMONT — Workers at Reliable Towing in Longmont will be featured on “Rocky Mountain Wreckers,” a docuseries recently commissioned by The Weather Channel.

According to Great Pacific Media, the Canadian producer of the show, “Rocky Mountain Wreckers” will also include crews from Big Al’s Towing in Cheyenne.

“Rocky Mountain Wreckers captures the real peril and drama inherent in some of the most dangerous jobs in the world, set amongst some of America’s most breathtaking landscapes,” GPM president David Way said in a news release. “Not only do the companies we follow do some of the most challenging and unbelievable recoveries, but the series’ documentary subjects are also immensely entertaining and will make for great television.”

The series is currently under production for delivery this fall, the production company said.