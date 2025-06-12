Roots & Rhythm fest to benefit Community Food Share

LONGMONT — Proceeds from the Roots & Rhythm Music Festival in Longmont will benefit Community Food Share’s efforts to fight hunger in Boulder and Broomfield counties.

The event, scheduled for July 12 at The Garden at Left Hand Brewing (1245 Boston Ave.), will feature performances from Hazel Miller & The Collective, Chimbangle, Ghosts of Caroline, Mackenzie Rae & Buckshot Moon, Mike Chiasson and Thumpin’.

For tickets and more information, visit the festival website.

