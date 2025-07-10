Fort Collins Walmart to show off facelift, Old Town mural

FORT COLLINS — The 95,000-square-foot Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Supercenter at 4625 S. Mason St. in Fort Collins is celebrating a multi-million-dollar facelift with an event set for 9 a.m. Friday.

Customers will see food trucks, community games and giveaways, according to a news release from the retail giant. Store workers also are expected to unveil the mural “Under the Old Town Lights” by artist Paula Litchfield soon. And they’ll give donations to three area charities: Meals on Wheels, $2,000; Poudre School District, $500; and Crawford Child Advocacy Center, $500.

The store now has an expanded online pickup and delivery area, and workers added a new room with privacy for mothers, among other remodel items, according to the news release.

The Fort Collins store is one of 25 Walmart locations around Colorado slated for renovation in 2025, the company said. Longmont-based Mark Young Construction Inc. was the general contractor. The specific remodel cost for the Mason Street store was not immediately available.

Walmart officials earlier this year said the company had spent $310 million on upgrade projects in Colorado in recent years. In April, officials said the company would remodel 25 stores in 2025, including the Fort Collins Supercenter on Mason Street.

The other Walmart stores in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado that are being renovated this year are at 60 W. Bromley Lane in Brighton and 1325 Denver Ave. in Loveland.

