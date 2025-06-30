Video streamer Gaia elevates ex-Sony producer to CEO

LOUISVILLE — Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) has elevated its president, making Kiersten Medvedich the streaming video provider’s first woman CEO.

Medvedich, who has held several leadership roles with Gaia since joining the company in 2016, replaces James Colquhoun, who took a new role as chief business development officer last week, Gaia disclosed in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prior to joining Gaia, Medvedich, according to her LinkedIn profile, was a line producer at Sony Pictures Television.

“Kiersten’s vast experience in television production and business operations have been vital to our mission and I am proud that she will serve as our first female CEO,” Gaia founder and executive chairman Jirka Rysavy said in a prepared statement. “Gaia is joining a global trend as women are redefining leadership positions all over the world, and considering 70% of our audience is female, it is perfectly aligned for Kiersten to lead Gaia into the future.”

In May, the conscious-media company reported first-quarter revenue of $23.8 million, compared with $21.3 million in the same period last year 2024. Total members increased 3% year-over-year to 867,000.

Gaia in February closed an underwritten common stock offering, raising $7 million in net proceeds to build out the company’s AI capabilities.

