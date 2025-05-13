Gaia posts 12% revenue gain in Q1

LOUISVILLE — Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA), a Louisville-based provider of streaming video, recorded a 12% increase in revenue in the first quarter.

The conscious-media company reported revenue of $23.8 million, compared with $21.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Total members increased 3% year-over-year to 867,000.

“As planned, we continued to deliver on positive free cash flow and double-digit growth for the quarter,” Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s chairman, said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, the pricing adjustments implemented last year are continuing to perform in line with expectations, supporting both revenue growth and long-term member value.”

Gaia posted a net loss of $1 million, or 4 cents per share, versus a net loss of $1 million or 5 cents per share, in Q1 2024.

“We are pleased to see the momentum from 2024 carrying into Q1, with strong revenue growth and improvements in profitability,” Gaia CEO James Colquhoun said in a prepared statement. “With continued investment in AI and our global community platform, we’re laying the foundation for the next evolution of Gaia – one that is more personalized, connected, and expansive.”

Gaia in February closed an underwritten common stock offering, raising $7 million in net proceeds to build out the company’s AI capabilities.

Other Q1 results:

Gross profit increased 15% to $20.9 million from $18.2 million in the prior-year quarter, with gross margin expanding to 87.8%, up from 85.4%.

Operating cash flow was $1.3 million, with free cash flow of $700,000.

Cash balance was at $13.1 million as of March 31, 2025, with a fully available $10 million line of credit.

