Lucas High named managing editor at BizWest

Lucas High has been promoted to managing editor at BizWest, taking over for Ken Amundson, who retired last Friday.

High previously served as reporter and associate editor at the publication. He joined BizWest as a reporter in September 2018, assuming additional responsibilities in January 2022 as associate editor. He will continue to report in his new role.

“Lucas ranks as one of Colorado’s top business journalists,” said Christopher Wood, BizWest editor and publisher. “Whether it’s breaking business news or enterprise reporting, he sets a high standard for journalistic excellence. I am thrilled to see him take on this new role and look forward to his direction of our news team.”

SPONSORED CONTENT The 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café A Spice of Life Café Division shares the 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café to bring people back to the office!

In addition to working for BizWest, High previously worked as a business reporter for the Boulder Daily Camera and the Longmont Times-Call. He also covered local and state government for The Island Packet in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne and Capital News Service in Annapolis, Maryland.

“I’m so proud to be taking over the managing editor role at BizWest from Ken,” High said. “He’s a great guy, a legend in our field, and his mentorship helped prepare me to take this big step. I hope I can come close to Ken’s level of success on longevity in this tough business. Thank you so much to BizWest’s publishers Chris Wood and Jeff Nuttall for having faith in this scrappy young (38-year-old) upstart from the mean streets of suburban Maryland. I’ll do my best!”