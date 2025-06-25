New University of Colorado endowment funds space policy professorship

BOULDER — Thanks to a $2.5 million donation from Dale and Patricia Hatfield, the University of Colorado has established the Hatfield Endowed Professorship in Space Policy and Law, which, CU said, will “drive teaching and research on space policy and law, with broad implications for national security, global communications, navigation, weather forecasting, and international collaboration, underscoring the university’s commitment to leadership in this fast-evolving field.”

This position will rotate every two years among CU’s College of Engineering and Applied Science, the Leeds School of Business and Silicon Flatirons Center at Colorado Law.

Aerospace engineering professor Marcus Holzinger is the first Hatfield endowed professor.

“As humanity ventures beyond our planet, space law and policy have emerged as a new frontier, offering vast opportunities to shape the future of space exploration and utilization,” Dale Hatfield said in a prepared statement. “The realm of space beckons a new generation to establish the legal and policy frame that will govern our cosmic endeavors.”

