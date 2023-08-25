CU wins Space Force research grant

BOULDER — The U.S. Space Force, the Universities Space Research Association and the Air Force Research Laboratory have awarded the University of Colorado and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) with $6.4 million to “help solve leading science and technology challenges in beyond geostationary orbit (xGEO) and space domain awareness,” according to a USRA news release.

The funding is for research “focused on technologies needed to ensure continued and enhanced capability across all space areas (including moons and planets) for the U.S. military and civil operations through a network of partners. Universities with expertise in xGEO and SDA were encouraged to collaborate with each other and industry to address space research, development and demonstration needs,” the release said.

Professor Marcus J. Holzinger will lead CU’s efforts.