Sierra Space, NASA ink Space Act pact
LOUISVILLE — Aerospace manufacturer Sierra Space Corp. and NASA have entered an information, research and technology deployment cooperation deal with NASA, inking a Space Act Agreement as part of the agency’s Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities initiative.
“Through the agreement, Sierra Space will provide NASA with valuable insight and collaboration into its crewed Dream Chaser spaceplane; new commercial space station architectures; and in-space logistics, refueling and servicing systems,” the Louisville company said in a news release. “NASA will advance deployment of Sierra Space’s platform and ecosystem by providing access to facilities and support for environmental and crew systems testing, tools and software.”
The Dream Chaser space plane is expected to be used this year to resupply the International Space Station. Other projects in development by SSC include the Large Integrated Flexible Environment Habitat, a modular, three-story commercial habitation, business and science platform.
“Sierra Space is building the in-space infrastructure and end-to-end business platform to accelerate the new space economy,” SSC CEO Tom Vice said in a prepared statement. “This agreement with NASA enables active collaboration to share our expertise and findings as we conduct the formative work that will open the door to extended human missions to space.”
