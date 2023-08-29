Ball Aerospace pollution monitor releases first Earth images

WESTMINSTER — Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp.’s Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument has released its first images of Earth.

The milestone marks an important step toward using the tool, which was launched into orbit in April, to improve air quality, the company said in a news release.

“This mission will fundamentally transform the way we measure pollutants in our air, providing new insights for public health officials, atmospheric researchers and members of the public looking to protect themselves from dangerous conditions,” Ball Aerospace vice president Alberto Conti said in the release.

The TEMPO instrument is housed on a satellite built by Westminster-based Maxar Technologies Inc.Ball Aerospace is owned and operated in the Boulder Valley — for now. The company, a division of Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL), will soon be absorbed by British aerospace company BAE Systems PLC for $5.6 billion in a deal that’s expected to close in 2024.