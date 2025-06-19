Plans altered for Estes Park workforce housing site

ESTES PARK — Previous plans for a 190-unit workforce housing project on town-owned property along Fish Hatchery Road in Estes Park have been scaled back, according to a contractor working on the development who provided updates last week at meetings of the Estes Park Town Board and Housing Authority.

According to the Estes Valley Voice, Ronnie Pelusio, principal at Pel-Ona Architects and Urbanists, said the new proposed site plan was based on community feedback given in late March and talks with Rocky Mountain National Park, the Town of Estes Park staff and the Colorado Department of Transportation. He said the current plan includes approximately 100 units that are “smaller in nature” and the use of a national park-owned right of way as the main access road instead of the current Fish Hatchery Road. Plans include rentals and home ownership opportunities in duplexes, townhomes and single-family structures.

