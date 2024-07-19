Estes Loop construction projected to finish ahead of schedule

Traffic on Elkhorn Avenue in Estes Park routinely clogs the downtown. The Loop project is meant to divert some of the traffic off Elkhorn. Courtesy CDOT

ESTES PARK — Estes Park’s downtown Loop project is projected to be completed well ahead of schedule, the town’s Transportation Advisory Board was told Wednesday.

According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, the one-way couplet that is designed to aid U.S. Highway 36 tourist traffic going to and from Rocky Mountain National Park has snarled traffic and created headaches for downtown businesses, but its final phases of construction – striping, landscaping and installing signage – are anticipated to happen within the next few months. Public Works Director Greg Muhonen told the board the project could be done by the end of October, well ahead of the contract completion date of Jan. 11.