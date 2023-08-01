Lancaster joins Visit Estes Park board

Frank Lancaster

ESTES PARK – Former Town Administrator Frank Lancaster has joined the board of Visit Estes Park, the local marketing district for the tourism-dependent town at the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, Lancaster was sworn in during VEP’s regular meeting on Thursday. He also serves as a member of the town’s Board of Trustees, a post to which he was appointed in May to fill in for the late Scott Webermeier, the board’s mayor pro tem, who died in March 25. Lancaster was town administrator from 2012 to 2019 and will serve on the Board of Trustees through the next regular municipal election, scheduled for April 2.