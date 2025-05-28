 May 28, 2025

Estes officials optimistic as prime tourist season begins

Dallas Heltzell/BizWest
By

ESTES PARK — Officials in Estes Park, the tourism-dependent Larimer County village at the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, are cautiously optimistic as the vacation season kicks off.

According to the Estes Valley Voice, Mike Zumbaugh, interim CEO of local marketing district Visit Estes Park, pointed to new data at the district’s meeting last Thursday that showed occupancy rates from May to September are 10% higher than last year, with average daily rates holding steady. The data showed that guest nights for June through September are up by 23% year-over-year, and Zumbaugh said reports from lodging property owners in Estes Park show that travelers are “booking on shorter windows. They’re making decisions on shorter time frames. 

SPONSORED CONTENT

Officials in Estes Park, the tourism-dependent Larimer County village at the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, are cautiously optimistic as the vacation season kicks off.

Related Posts

Categories: Estes Park External Source Today's News Tourism Mike Zumbaugh Visit Estes Park
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...