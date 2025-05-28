Estes officials optimistic as prime tourist season begins

ESTES PARK — Officials in Estes Park, the tourism-dependent Larimer County village at the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, are cautiously optimistic as the vacation season kicks off.

According to the Estes Valley Voice, Mike Zumbaugh, interim CEO of local marketing district Visit Estes Park, pointed to new data at the district’s meeting last Thursday that showed occupancy rates from May to September are 10% higher than last year, with average daily rates holding steady. The data showed that guest nights for June through September are up by 23% year-over-year, and Zumbaugh said reports from lodging property owners in Estes Park show that travelers are “booking on shorter windows. They’re making decisions on shorter time frames.

on Facebook on LinkedIn