Estes Park taffy shop voted best U.S. candy store

Courtesy The Taffy Shop in Estes Park

ESTES PARK — The Taffy Shop, a family-owned store in Estes Park for 89 years, has earned the No. 1 spot on USA Today’s list of top 10 candy stores in the nation, according to results released last week.

The Denver Post reports that the store, owned by newly elected Town Trustee Mark Igel since he bought it in 2014 from the Slack family, who opened it in 1935, uses a recipe that has been kept in a safe deposit box and has never changed.