Estes’ aerial tram purchased, to reopen in May
ESTES PARK — The 69-year-old Estes Park Aerial Tramway, which closed in 2023, has been purchased by Gondola Ventures LLC and will reopen for the summer season on May 25.
According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, the free-span gondola ascends 1,060 feet up Prospect Mountain to a viewing platform at the top as well as a cafe and gift shop.
