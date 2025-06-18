Community Foundation Boulder County names 3 to board

BOULDER — Three new members have been appointed to the Community Foundation Boulder County’s board of directors: Steven Klosterman, Mark Magaña and Krishna Pattisapu.

“Our new board members bring unique experiences and valuable expertise to our organization,” Tatiana Hernandez, the foundation’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Whether it’s Steve’s fiduciary knowledge, Mark’s national environmental experience or Krishna’s research-informed lens on equity and inclusion, this slate of new directors adds depth and breadth to our board.”

Klosterman, who has been a regional director for Halbert Hargrove since 2003, serves as a fee-only fiduciary advisor to a wide range of individual clients, including a family office and their two foundations, as well as entrepreneurs and executives. He recently was selected to serve on CFBC’s investment committee. He also serves on the board of the San Diego Foundation, completed a term chairing that panel in 2023, and is a member of its investment committee, which is responsible for the management of approximately $1.6 billion in assets.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Klosterman also is a member of the American Lung Association’s investment committee and was a founding board member of the UCLA Investment Co., which oversaw the investment of the university’s then approximately $4 billion endowment.

An academic All-American and honorable mention All-America football player at UCLA, Steve graduated with honors, earned a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University, and has the Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation from the University of Pittsburgh-affiliated Center for Fiduciary Studies.

Magaña is the founding president and CEO of GreenLatinos, which works on environmental, conservation and climate-justice issues. In 30 years in Washington, D.C., he worked for Latino civil rights organizations and was the first Latino to serve as senior staff at both Congressional leadership and the White House. He was senior policy advisor to Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., the House Democratic Caucus vice-chair, and special assistant for legislative affairs to President Bill Clinton.

Magaña also founded and led strategic consulting firm Hispanic Strategy Group for more than a decade before starting GreenLatinos. Born in Chicago and raised in Los Angeles, he now lives

in Boulder and serves on the boards of the League of Conservation Voters, National Hispanic Leadership Agenda, American Rivers Action, Green 2.0 and the Children’s Environmental Health Network.

Dr. Krishna Pattisapu has taught courses in communication studies at two- and four-year colleges, designed programs to recruit and retain students of color and first-generation students, and researches the intersections of identity, culture and communication in educational contexts.

A native of rural southern Illinois who now lives in Longmont, Pattisapu holds a Ph.D in culture and communication from the University of Denver and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

The community foundation, which has issued more than $175 million in grants since 1991, also appointed current board member Deb Gardner as vice-chair of the board of directors. Gardner joins the executive committee alongside current officers Scott Beard as chair, Patty Leslie as treasurer and Arvind Sundar as secretary.

on Facebook on LinkedIn