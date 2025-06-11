Advertising, Marketing & PR  June 11, 2025

Albee joins California PR firm as Boulder’s Comprise folds

By

Doyle Albee — who had owned and led MAPRagency Inc., later rebranded as Comprise, for the past decade — now works for Hawke Media.

Related Posts

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Advertising, Marketing & PR Legal & Courts Media, Printing & Graphics People on the Move Sunday Weekly Today's News Comprise Doyle Albee Hawke Media MAPRagency
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...