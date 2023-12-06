Government & Politics  December 6, 2023

Greeley council authorizes lawsuit against contractor

Ken Amundson
The sign as travelers enter Greeley
The sign as travelers enter Greeley.

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council voted Tuesday night to file a lawsuit against Duran Excavating Inc., a Greeley company that has done business with the city.

At issue was a 2019 project along 10th Street in which the city and state paid for street improvements. As part of the deal, according to documents shared with the City Council, the contractor, Duran Excavating, was required to comply with state and federal construction standards. The company was required by the contract to meet federal “Buy America” requirements. The Colorado Department of Transportation, in reviewing documentation provided by the contractor, determined that it had not met those standards.

As a result, the state withdrew $2.18 million in grant funding.

The city issued a notice of default Jan. 13, 2023, but had been unable to resolve the issue, the city documents allege. The city attorney requested authorization to file suit in order to reclaim the lost grant or settle the situation.

Ernest Duran is listed with the Secretary of State as registered agent. A call to the company was not returned.

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council voted Tuesday night to file a lawsuit against Duran Excavating Inc., a Greeley company that has done business with the city.

At issue was a 2019 project along 10th Street in which the city and state paid for street improvements. As part of the deal, according to documents shared with the City Council, the contractor, Duran Excavating, was required to comply with state and federal construction standards. The company was required by the contract to meet federal “Buy America” requirements. The Colorado Department of Transportation, in reviewing documentation provided by the contractor, determined that it…

Tags: Colorado Department of Transportation Duran Excavating Inc. Greeley City Council

Ken Amundson

Managing Editor

Ken Amundson
Ken Amundson is managing editor of BizWest. He has lived in Loveland and reported on issues in the region since 1987. Prior to Colorado, he reported and edited for news organizations in Minnesota and Iowa. He's a parent of two and grandparent of four, all of whom make their homes on the Front Range. A news junkie at heart, he also enjoys competitive sports, especially the Rapids.

Latest by Ken Amundson:

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

Greeley council preliminarily approves rezoning of 2 sites

 December 6, 2023

Greeley voters are clear: They like Mayor Gates

 November 8, 2023

Greeley council pays cash to settle 2 unrelated cases

 October 25, 2023