Boulder terror suspect had overstayed visa, officials say

BOULDER — The suspect in Sunday’s terror attack in downtown Boulder, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was in the country illegally after remaining in the U.S. when his visa expired, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.

Tricia McLaughlin, the department’s assistant secretary for public affairs, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The Colorado Terrorist attack suspect, Mohamed Soliman, is illegally in our country. He entered the country in August 2022 on a B2 visa that expired on February 2023. He filed for asylum in September 2022.”

Soliman, 45, is an Egyptian national who most recently lived in El Paso County, according to police.

Boulder police were called to a scene at 1325 Pearl St. on the Pearl Street Mall at 1:26 p.m. Sunday after a suspect used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into a peaceful march. The Run for Their Lives gathering sought to call attention to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The suspect was heard to yell, “Free Palestine” during the attack.

Eight people were injured in the attack, including four women and four men aged 52 to 88, some with severe burns.

“The FBI is investigating the attack as a targeted act of terrorism and is working with the Boulder Police Department to process the crime scene, interview witnesses and gather evidence,” according to a Boulder Police Department statement.

“Boulder is not immune to tragedy sadly and I know a lot of people are scared right now and questioning how this happened and why. Boulder has recovered from acts of violence before and we will again recover. I urge this community to come together. Now is not the time to be divisive,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Sunday. “When this call came out today, our officers rushed to the scene as quickly as they could to protect our community and arrest the suspect and I’m very proud of their response. I also greatly appreciate all of our law enforcement and community partners who responded to help as well. I want to assure our Boulder community that we will have increased presence at many events and locations throughout the city to ensure safety.”

“We stand in full solidarity with those targeted,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “We will continue to ensure that justice is pursued swiftly, support is provided to victims and their communities, and preventative action is taken to protect everyone’s safety.”

Elected officials issued statements after the attack.

Gov. Jared Polis:

“My thoughts go out to the people who have been injured by this heinous and targeted act on the Jewish community. Boulder is strong. We have overcome tragedies together and will get through this together as a community. I’ve spoken with Boulder Mayor Brockett, and my administration is working closely with local and federal law enforcement on this afternoon’s attack. I thank the first responders who ran to help the injured and ensure victims received medical attention needed and to apprehend the suspect. As the Jewish community reels from the recent antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C., it is unfathomable that the community is facing another antisemitic attack here in Boulder, on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot. Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully drawing attention to the plight of hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 604 days. Hate is unacceptable in our Colorado for all, and I condemn this act of terror. The suspect should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Boulder mayor Aaron Brockett:

“I am saddened and outraged at the appalling attack on members of Boulder’s Jewish community that happened today during a peaceful gathering on Pearl Street. My heart goes out to the victims and their families and all who were impacted by this tragic incident.

“I’m very grateful to the first responders for their swift arrival on the scene, their medical aid to the victims, and for taking the suspect into custody so quickly. I’m confident that working with our law enforcement partners we will be able to ensure that a full investigation is made and justice will be served.

“As the mayor of the city of Boulder, I want to be clear that violence and hatred have no place here. Attacks like these seek to strike terror in people’s hearts and divide us from one another, but Boulder will stand strong together. Know that the Jewish community has my full support, and the support of the entire Boulder community.”

