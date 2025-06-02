Access to Pearl businesses restored after Boulder attack evacuation

BOULDER — Access to downtown Boulder businesses was fully restored as of Monday morning after the Boulder Office of Disaster Management lifted an hours-long evacuation prompted by a Sunday afternoon attack on a pro-Israel march along the Pearl Street Mall.

Boulder County government office buildings at 1325 Pearl St. and 2045 13th St., however, remain temporarily shuttered.

Eight participants in the Run for Their Lives gathering, who sought to call attention to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, were injured and hospitalized after the now-in-custody suspect, a 45-year-old Egyptian national named Mohamed Sabry Soliman who is reported to have overstayed his United States visa, allegedly burned victims with a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device near 1325 Pearl St. As of Monday morning, all of the victims were still alive.

On Sunday evening, law enforcement was limiting access to businesses along a stretch of the Pearl Street Mall between Broadway and 15th Street to the alleys north and south of Pearl, but those restrictions have been lifted.

“When any act of violence or disturbance of the peaceful enjoyment of our business districts occurs, our hearts go out to the victims and our immediate attention is to the safety of our employees and our visitors,” Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer told BizWest Tuesday morning.

The Community Foundation Boulder County, on behalf of a wide swatch of local organizations and officials, condemned the attack and called for unity and healing.

Yesterday’s attack on a peaceful vigil in the heart of our community is not only a vile assault on our Jewish community — it is an attack on us all. Those bearing the physical wounds from this unprovoked violence are in pain today — we wish them successful and speedy recoveries. Our hearts are also with those bearing psychological wounds, who may find themselves fearful today — we hope you are surrounded by love to lighten the burden,” the foundation said. “We must seek protection and care for all who are targeted because of their beliefs, culture and identity, as well as those who peacefully protest for an end to suffering, discrimination and violence. We must also condemn and stand against the people who perpetuate, encourage and carry out such actions.”

Leaders in the business community, Tayer said, spent Sunday afternoon and night coordinating with Pearl Street Mall stakeholders, Boulder officials and law enforcement to ensure that evacuations and searches for victims, suspects and evidence went smoothly.

“Once we’ve addressed those immediate needs, we then start to refocus on what are the opportunities to bring back the peaceful and joyful environment that makes places like Downtown Boulder such a magnet for the community,” Tayer said. “… We’re not immune to these kinds of violent acts, but I know that we are resilient and we will learn from this experience.”

